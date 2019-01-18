76ers' Joel Embiid: Flirts with triple-double Thursday
Embiid recorded 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Thursday's 120-96 win over the Pacers.
The 76ers stymied a surging Pacers team Thursday night, in large part due to Embiid's effort protecting the rim and creating shots for himself and his teammates. Embiid remains one of the most offensively-gifted big men in the league.
