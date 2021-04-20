Embiid dropped 28 points (8-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes Monday in the 107-96 loss to the Warriors.

While Embiid's 30-point streak came to an end at three games, his double-double streak was extended to three after failing to record one in his previous six contests. He is the only player to attempt, and make, double-digit free throws per game and is among the top three in percentage for centers. Embiid's eight assists were the most he's had in a game since dishing out nine dimes back on Feb. 17.