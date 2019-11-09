76ers' Joel Embiid: Fouls out in loss to Denver

Embiid had 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and eight turnovers before fouling out during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Embiid only lasted 28 minutes out there and while he produced a strong performance on offense, he was sloppy with the ball and on defense. The versatile big man has either scored 20-plus points or grabbed 13-plus rebounds in four of his five games so far, and will hope to keep it going Sunday at home against the Hornets.