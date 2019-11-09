76ers' Joel Embiid: Fouls out in loss to Denver
Embiid had 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and eight turnovers before fouling out during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.
Embiid only lasted 28 minutes out there and while he produced a strong performance on offense, he was sloppy with the ball and on defense. The versatile big man has either scored 20-plus points or grabbed 13-plus rebounds in four of his five games so far, and will hope to keep it going Sunday at home against the Hornets.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.