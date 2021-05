Embiid totaled 37 points (11-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-107 victory over the Pelicans.

Embiid has four straight double-doubles while scoring at least 34 points in three of them. One of Embiid's most valuable traits is his ability to not only get to the charity stripe, but make his freebies. Friday was Embiid's 21st outing this season getting to the line at least 10 times and missing two or fewer free throws.