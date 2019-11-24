76ers' Joel Embiid: Full line in Saturday's win

Embiid had 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Heat.

Embiid filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes, this after doing the same thing in Friday's win over the Spurs. Embiid will still receive the occasional night off for rest, especially during back-to-backs, but he's clearly capable of producing on consecutive nights.