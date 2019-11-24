76ers' Joel Embiid: Full line in Saturday's win
Embiid had 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 win over the Heat.
Embiid filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes, this after doing the same thing in Friday's win over the Spurs. Embiid will still receive the occasional night off for rest, especially during back-to-backs, but he's clearly capable of producing on consecutive nights.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Produces another double-double•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Notches double-double in comeback win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Limited production against Cavs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Second straight double-double•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Resting Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...