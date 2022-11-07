Embiid (illness) was a full participant during Monday's shootaround, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has missed the last three games due to a non-COVID illness and remains questionable for Monday's matchup against the Suns. However, his full participation in shootaround is certainly encouraging, especially after coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that he's optimistic Embiid will play Monday. The 28-year-old will presumably be monitored ahead of tipoff, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action against Phoenix.