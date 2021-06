Embiid's status is still in the air for Sunday's game against the Hawks, although he did attempt shooting drills at practice Friday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach Doc Rivers shared that it's still too early to know if Embiid will be healthy enough to play in Game 1, but he did say that the center "looked great" in shooting drills. The MVP candidate didn't attempt any live drills at practice. Embiid's status should be more clear within the next day.