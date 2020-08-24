Embiid tallied 30 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid tried his very best but it wasn't enough as the 76ers were bundled out of the playoffs in straight sets. In another disappointing season for the team, changes would seem almost inevitable at this point. Embiid's talent is unquestioned; however, his durability remains a concern. Where he goes in drafts next season is simply going to come down to whether people have faith in his ability to remain healthy.