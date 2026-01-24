Embiid logged 38 points (13-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during the 76ers' 112-109 loss to the Knicks on Saturday.

Embiid was particularly effective in the first half with 28 points and helped the 76ers close the gap in the fourth quarter with 10 points in the frame. The 2023-24 MVP has scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games, and his scoring output Sunday was his most in a game this season since Dec. 12 against the Pacers (39 points). Embiid has averaged 28.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 threes over 34.0 minutes per game since Jan. 1.