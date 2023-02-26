Embiid ended with 41 points (12-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 17-18 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 40 minutes during Saturday's 110-107 loss to the Celtics.

Embiid was efficient throughout the contest, going 6-of-11 for 20 points in the first half before knocking down another six shots on 10 attempts over the final two quarters to notch a game-high 41 points on the night. He added 12 boards, eight of which came in the second half while also leading all players with three blocks. The big man now has nine blocks in his last two games, though he's gone 0-of-8 from beyond the arc over his last three.