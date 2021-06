Embiid (knee) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, though coach Doc Rivers is optimistic the center will play, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

The 27-year-old was also considered a game-time call for Game 1 before putting up 39 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 38 minutes. Embiid should be on the court for Game 2 unless things don't go as planned in warmups.