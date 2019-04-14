76ers' Joel Embiid: Game-time call for Game 2
Embiid is considered questionable for Game 2 against the Nets on Monday due to left knee soreness.
Embiid managed to play through a knee issue in Game 1, and while his team failed to secure the victory, he was productive over 24 minutes of action. He scored 22 points and recorded 15 boards along with four assists and five blocks. It would be a huge blow for the Sixers if he's unable to go.
