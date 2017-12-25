76ers' Joel Embiid: Game-time call Monday

Embiid (back) will be a game-time decision for Monday's tilt with the Knicks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia head coach Brett Brown noted that Embiid will be evaluated in pregame warmups before the team renders a verdict on the center's availability. Embiid, who returned from a three-game absence in Saturday's loss to the Raptors and produced 14 points, eight boards, three blocks and two assists across 23 minutes, was held out of practice the following day to receive further treatment on his back. If Embiid ends up sitting out, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes would likely split the minutes at center.