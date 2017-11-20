76ers' Joel Embiid: Game-time call Monday

Embiid is considered a game-time call for Monday's game against the Jazz due to soreness in his left knee, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid is apparently dealing with some routine soreness following Saturday's loss to Golden State, and the Sixers will wait to see how he responds to treatment throughout the day before making a final call on his status. In the event that Embiid is ultimately held out, Philadelphia could be shorthanded up front, as Richaun Holmes (illness) is also listed as questionable.