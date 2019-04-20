76ers' Joel Embiid: Game-time call Saturday
Embiid (knee) is a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 4 against the Nets, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Embiid is still listed as doubtful, but the decision will ultimately be made close to tipoff. If he's out for a second straight contest, Greg Monroe is a strong candidate to draw another start.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...