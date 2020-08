Embiid (ankle) is a game-time call for Friday's contest against the Rockets, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It wouldn't be surprising if the 76ers held out the star big man considering they're already locked into a playoff matchup against the Celtics, but Embiid will still go through pregame warmups seemingly with the intention of taking the court. If he's out, Novelle Pelle and Kyle O'Quinn should see plenty of minutes.