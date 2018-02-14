76ers' Joel Embiid: Game-time call Wednesday

Embiid (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Embiid surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a sore right ankle Wednesday morning and Sixers still aren't quite ready to make a final call on his availability. The expectation is that Embiid will go through pregame warmups before a decision is made, though considering the Sixers play at 7:00pm ET, we should get word prior to lineup lock. If Embiid is ultimately dealing with too much discomfort and has to sit out, it would be some combination of Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes that would cover his minutes.