Embiid (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid's status is still up in the air for Sunday's Game 1 matchup after slightly tearing his meniscus in the 76ers' round one, Game 4 battle with the Wizards. If Embiid is unable to play, expect Dwight Howard and Mike Scott to see more playing time.