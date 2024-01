Embiid (knee) is the game-time decision Tuesday versus Golden State, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid is that risk of missing his third consecutive game due to left knee soreness, although his status coming down to the wire indicates that a return could be near. Embiid must play in 65 games to be eligible for the MVP Award, but he has already missed 12 contests this season. That being said, his long-term health is likely the far outweighing factor.