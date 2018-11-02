76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes ballistic Thursday

Embiid finished with 41 points (16-32 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-113 victory over the Clippers.

Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Thursday, almost single-handedly carrying the 76ers to victory over the Clippers. He looks so good right now and is pressing to be considered as an MVP candidate. From a fantasy perspective, efforts such as this are almost certainly going to ensure he begins next season as a consensus first-round player.