Embiid notched 33 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-17 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Another game, another monster performance by Embiid. The star big man continues to prove he's been one of the best fantasy players in the entire league this season and his numbers don't lie. He has scored 30 or more points in four of his last five contests while recording four double-doubles in that stretch.