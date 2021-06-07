Embiid delivered 39 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's 128-124 loss to the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Embiid missed Game 5 of the first-round series against the Wizards, and while there were concerns about how much he could handle in terms of his workload, he erased those concerns as soon as he stepped on the hardwood and delivered his third 30-point game of the current playoff run. The star big man is averaging 27.0 points per tilt in the postseason and should remain the Sixers' go-to player on offense as long as he's able to remain healthy -- which is always a big "if" when it comes to him, especially considering he already picked up an injury in the previous series.