Embiid collected 34 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-16 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Embiid needed just three quarters to pick up his 22nd 30-point game of the season and second in his last three contests. Philadelphia entered the fourth quarter with a big lead, which allowed their star center to sit out the entire final period. Embiid has averaged 27.0 points and 11.3 rebounds across his last three games.