76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes off for 29 in loss to Mavs

Embiid put up 29 points (11-22 FG, 0-6 3PT, 7-10 FT) in Monday's preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Embiid took 22 shots in just 28 minutes of action and added sevne rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals. While Embiid was 11-of-16 from two-point range, he missed all six of his three-point attempts and is now a combined 2-of-18 from three through four preseason contests.