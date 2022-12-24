Embiid chipped in 44 points (18-30 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 119-114 win over the Clippers.

Another game, another dominant performance from the star big man, who has taken his game to a whole new level in December. He's played in every game for the 76ers in December, which is an accomplishment given his injury woes, and he has scored at least 22 points in each of those contests while putting up 30 or more in all but two in that span of nine games. Embiid could be a candidate to win the Player of the Month award after putting up 36.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals per game across nine December contests.