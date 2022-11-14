Embiid chipped in 59 points (19-28 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 20-24 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, seven blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's game against Utah.

One night after dropping 42 points on the Hawks, Embiid turned in the best individual scoring performance by a player so far this season. While he didn't find much success from three, he absolutely cleaned up at the charity stripe where he scored just over a third of his points. Embiid also set a new season high in blocks with seven, a number that is typically unheard of in today's game. In the fourth quarter alone, he posted 26 points and five blocks. The big man has been unstoppable to start the month of November, averaging 40.0 points, 11.0 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 blocks (four games).