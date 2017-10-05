76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through 5-on-5 work, remains out Friday

Embiid (knee) went through five-on-five drills Thursday, but will not play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Celtics, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers continue to remain cautious with their prized big man and will hold him out of the first two preseason games. That being said, the fact that the coaching staff allowed Embiid to partake in Thursday's five-on-five work could mean he'll be back on the court shortly for in-game action. Embiid is still expected to be good to go at the start of the regular season, though the potential for both a minutes restriction and the occasional game off to limit his workload remains. Look for Richaun Holmes to pick up another start Friday, with Jahlil Okafor getting the backup minutes.