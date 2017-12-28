76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through full practice Wednesday
Embiid (back) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid has dealt with a sore back recently, but played in each of the last two games and appears to be holding up fine, which is evidenced further by his full participation in Wednesday's practice. Of course, Embiid's status should be monitored ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers just in case anything changes over the next 24 hours or so. At this point, however, he's fully expected to be in the starting lineup as usual.
