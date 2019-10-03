76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through full practice
Embiid took part in a full practice Thursday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The big man was held out of portions of Wednesday's session but only on a precautionary basis. The team will likely limit his workload in the preseason, though Embiid has stated that he hopes to notch a career-high in regular season games played.
