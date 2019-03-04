76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through practice
Embiid (knee) went through practice Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid has missed the last five games while battling soreness in his knee, but his return to the practice floor represents a major step in the right direction. The Sixers haven't commented on his status for Tuesday's game against the Magic, but it seems likely that Embiid will be back on the floor at some point this week. Following Tuesday's game, the Sixers play Wednesday in Chicago and Friday in Houston.
