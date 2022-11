Embiid (illness) participated in Friday's shootaround session, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness. While he wasn't on the court for the media portion of Friday's session, it sounds like he was still able to participate in some capacity. It's not guaranteed that Embiid will be back in the lineup for Friday's tilt with the Knicks, but the 76ers could certainly benefit from his playmaking abilities with James Harden (foot) sidelined.