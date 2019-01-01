76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through shootaround

Embiid (knee) went through shootaroond Tuesday morning, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports.

Embiid remains questionable on the official injury report, but his participation in shootaround is certainly a step in the right direction after he was held out of Sunday's game. Look for a more definitive update closer to game time.

