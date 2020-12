Embiid (back) is listed as available on the Sixers' injury report prior to Thursday's game against the Magic.

Embiid missed Sunday's game against the Cavaliers with a sore back, but that appeared to be primarily a maintenance day, as he returned for Tuesday's game against the Raptors and played a season-high 38 minutes. His inclusion on the injury report as probable prior to Thursday's game hinted at a possible flare-up, but any issues there are evidently minor.