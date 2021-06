Embiid (knee) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Embiid will continue to play through a knee injury. It hasn't hindered him so far this series, as he has produced 39.5 points on 54.3 percent shooting to go along with 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 triples and 1.5 steals through two games. While the injury remains a concern, look for him to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any type of setback.