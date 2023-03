Embiid (calf) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday after missing the previous game with right calf soreness. The superstar big man should replace Dewayne Dedmon in the starting five. Embiid is averaging 34.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 blocks in 32.4 minutes across his last 10 outings.