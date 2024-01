Embiid (knee) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Warriors, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Embiid will return to action Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous two contests with left knee soreness. The superstar center will replace Paul Reed in the starting five. Embiid is averaging 39.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.4 minutes across his last 10 appearances.