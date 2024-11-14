Embiid (knee) is available for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Embiid will return to action Friday after sitting Philadelphia's previous contest due to left knee injury management. Embiid will likely operate on a minutes restriction, as he tallied 13 points, five assists, three rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during his only other appearance this season.
