Embiid (knee) will play and start in Game 1 against Atlanta on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After he missed the Game 5 series-clinching win in the first round against Washington, Embiid is ready to return for the second round. It's an encouraging sign that the 27-year-old center won't have to miss any additional time with the knee injury, but his health will be worth monitoring going forward in the series. In the first round, Embiid scored at least 30 points in two of the four games he was available for.