Embiid (knee) is available for Sunday's Game 4 against the Knicks.

Embiid continues to be listed as questionable but hasn't missed a postseason game yet. He has averaged 37.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks through the first three games of the opening-round series and is coming off a 50-point explosion during Philadelphia's Game 3 win on Thursday.