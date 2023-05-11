Embiid (knee) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 6 against Boston, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Embiid will play in his fifth consecutive game after sustaining a sprained right knee in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and missing a pair of contests due to the injury. Since returning, Embiid has faced no limitations, playing at least 37 minutes in each of his last three appearances after being held to 27 minutes in Game 2 due to a blowout. Over that three-game stretch, Embiid averaged 32.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks across 40.6 minutes.