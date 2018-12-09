76ers' Joel Embiid: Good to go for Monday

Embiid (head) wasn't listed on Philadelphia's injury report ahead of Monday's game against Detroit, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid didn't practice Sunday because of a migraine headache, but he'll be ready to play in his squad's upcoming matchup. He'll presumably take on his usual role within the starting five.

