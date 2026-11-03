Embiid (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Embiid will shake off his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to right foot plantar fascia injury management. The star big man's return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Adem Bona and Jabari Walker. Embiid has reached the 20-point threshold in three of his five regular-season outings, averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 combined steals-plus-blocks in 35.2 minutes per showing.