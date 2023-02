Embiid (foot) is available for Saturday's clash with the Nets.

Despite the Sixers playing in a back-to-back set, Embiid will take the floor, looking to follow up his efficient 14-of-18 effort from the field Friday with another strong performance in Brooklyn on Saturday. He'll face a new-look Nets lineup with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving gone, but Nic Claxton will be available to oppose Embiid.