Embiid (knee) is available and will start Sunday's Game 4 against Boston.

Embiid was listed as questionable due to a knee sprain that's already cost him two games this postseason, but he'll suit up for a third straight contest. After recording just 15 points and three rebounds in his first appearance following his absence, the MVP was much better in Game 3, posting 30 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal.