Embiid (knee) will start Thursday's Game 3 against the Knicks, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid carried a questionable tag prior to this update, but he seemed more than fine in the opening pair of games in this series. He made it through his usual warmup and there's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff, so he seems like a safe bet to handle his regular workload after logging 35-plus minutes in the first two contests of the series.