Embiid (illness) will play in Thursday's game against the Heat, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.

The Sixers kept Embiid's status under wraps for much of the day, so it's possible he's still feeling the effects of the illness that kept him out of Tuesday's loss to the Pacers. Either way, he'll be in the starting lineup at center and is not expected to face any explicit limitations. In his last outing against Detroit on Saturday, Embiid finished with 29 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes.