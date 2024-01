Embiid is available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Just as head coach Nick Nurse intimated would be the case after Monday's 124-115 win over the Rockets, Embiid has been cleared to play in the second leg of the back-to-back set. Embiid made his return Monday from a three-game absence due to left knee inflammation and picked up right where he left off, finishing the game with 41 points (12-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 10 boards, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.