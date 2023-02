Embiid (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Embiid has battled lingering soreness in his left foot, but will give it a go for the final game before the All-Star break. In his last nine appearances, Embiid has averaged 32.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.0 minutes.