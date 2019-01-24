76ers' Joel Embiid: Good to go Wednesday

Embiid (back) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid has been on the injury report with back tightness for the last several games but is yet to miss any time. That'll be the case again Wednesday, and the big man is expected to play his regular minutes load against the Spurs.

