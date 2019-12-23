76ers' Joel Embiid: Good to go
Embiid (illness) is listed in the starting lineup ahead of Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Embiid missed shootaround Monday morning due to an illness and was subsequently labeled a game-time decision. He appears to be feeling better and will presumably take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
